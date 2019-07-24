- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Slumber 1 by Zinus 12" Spring Support Twin Mattress for $71.08 with free shipping. That's $133 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Zinus 10" Memory Foam Green Tea Full Mattress for $169.40 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $59.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Olee Sleep Omega 10" Hybrid Gel Memory Foam and Pocket Spring King Mattress for $213 with free shipping. That's $86 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Lucid Comfort Collection 10" Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress in several sizes with prices starting from $148.31 with free shipping. (King and California King sizes incur a $55 delivery fee, so opt for in-store pickup for those sizes.) That's the lowest price we could find by up to $62. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Simmons Beautysleep Foldaway Single Guest Bed for $69.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $13.) Buy Now
Avenco Group via Amazon offers its Avenco Twin Air Mattress with Built-in Pump for $99.99. Apply code "4LAQTRX4" to cut it to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped slightly to $59.87 after coupon. Buy Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Zinus Cynthia 14" MyEuro SmartBase Platform Bed Frame in Full for $52.65 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was pennies less two weeks ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $51.60. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Zinus Olivia Metal and Wood Queen Platform Bed for $159.99. Clip the $4.99 coupon to cut the price to $155. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Zinus Shawn 14" SmartBase Platform Twin XL Bed Frame for $35.03 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Zinus Omkaram Upholstered Queen Platform Bed in Navy for $199. Clip the $6.21 coupon on the page to drop it to $192.79. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now
