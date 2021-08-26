SlobProof Wall Repair Kit for $10

It's $10 off list and the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 5 touch-up paint pen syringes
- tube of tail hole filler
- plastic storage case
- 5 paint pen labels
- plastic spreader
- sanding block
Apply coupon code "TIEFOO" for a savings of $62. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop
- interlocking
- covers about 27 square feet
- solid fir wood
It's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- fills small holes & cracks
- works on drywall, wall plaster, and wood
- compact and portable applicator
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-toxic
- Model: ER012
Apply code "NSLLY8JJ" to get the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Matte Black and Chrome.
- Sold by Bathroom Household via Amazon.
- high pressure 12" rain shower head
- wall-mounted handheld
- air injection technology
- shower mixer valve control
- 15.7" shower head arm
- 59" stainless steel shower hose
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
With select tools and tool kits (over 40 available), you'll be able to get other ones for free or for $100 off. The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on wrenches, screwdrivers, sockets, pliers, and more. Over 40 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Dewalt 31 Piece Screwdriver Set for $6.99 ($7 off).
