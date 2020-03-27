Personalize your DealNews Experience
While you're stuck indoors, this is the perfect time to get through all that content everyone says is "amazing", although that word's been so overused that probably only some of the stuff is but still you might as well check it out cause there's nothing else to do. Quarantine with Sling. Shop Now
That's a savings of $29 and one of the most affordable babysitters we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a savings of $11 and a welcome respite from an infinite baby shark loop. Shop Now
No app, login, or cable provider needed. Shop Now
That's a savings of $60 off list for this on-demand ad-free service directly from Apple. Shop Now at Apple
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
Reminisce about simpler times where wagons were both simultaneously hardy enough to ford across a river and weak enough to break an axle. Shop Now
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive. Shop Now
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent. Shop Now
