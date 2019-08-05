New
Slime 4-Way Valve Tool with 4 Valve Cores
$2 $7
Walmart offers the Slime 4-Way Valve Tool with 4 Valve Cores for $1.87. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • Amazon has it for the same with free Prime shipping.
  • Remove valve core, re-tap threads and ream inside of valve
  • Works on AC unit valves
  • 4 replacement valve cores included
  • Model: 20088
