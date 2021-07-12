Slidepad Mac App: $7.19
New
StackSocial · 17 mins ago
Slidepad Mac App
$7.19 $9

Save $5 when you apply code "DN20" and bring the Slide In/Slide Out feature of iPad to your Mac for easier multitasking Buy Now at StackSocial

Features
  • Lifetime Subscription
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DN20"
  • Expires 7/23/2021
    Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Software StackSocial
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register