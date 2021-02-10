exclusive
New
SlideBelts · 30 mins ago
SlideBelt Survival Belt 2.0
$120 $150
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

Coupon code "DNSURVIVAL" takes $30 off this belt that has multiple functions, including an LED flashlight and bottle opener. Buy Now at SlideBelts

Tips
  • In several colors (Black pictured).
Features
  • AUS-8 stainless steel
  • metal alloy face
  • custom fit up to 48"
  • heat resistant up to 214°
  • functions as a fire starter, LED flashlight, bottle opener, and knife (with safety)
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNSURVIVAL"
  • Expires 2/28/2021
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Knives & Multitools SlideBelts
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register