exclusive
New
SlideBelts · 30 mins ago
$120 $150
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!↑ less
Coupon code "DNSURVIVAL" takes $30 off this belt that has multiple functions, including an LED flashlight and bottle opener. Buy Now at SlideBelts
Tips
- In several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- AUS-8 stainless steel
- metal alloy face
- custom fit up to 48"
- heat resistant up to 214°
- functions as a fire starter, LED flashlight, bottle opener, and knife (with safety)
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Gerber Key Note Knife
$17 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a shipped low by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- liner lock
- fine edge
- measures 3.8" x 2" x 1"
- Model: 30-001691
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Kershaw Cinder Multifunction Pocket Knife
$8 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay $2 more on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 1.4" upswept tip
- 3Cr13 stainless steel blade
- glass-filled nylon handle
- liner lock
- built-in bottle opener
- Model: 1025
Amazon · 4 wks ago
KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener
$6
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- non-slip base
- proper sharpening mask
- Model: 50883
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Perfect Point Throwing Knife Set
$31 $39
free shipping
It's $8 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- lanyard hole in the handle
- includes black nylon sheath
- 6 silver stainless steel throwers & 6 black stainless steel throwers
- Model: PAK-712-12
Sign In or Register