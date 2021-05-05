Sleepwear & Slippers for Mom at Nordstrom Rack: from $5

Nordstrom Rack · 4 hrs ago
from $5
free shipping w/ $89
Save on slippers from $5, T-shirts from $9.73, pajama shorts from $12.97, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- pictured is the Dolce Vita Women's Pochy Faux Fur Slingback Slipper for $12.24 ($48 off)
Details
Published 4 hr ago
Amazon · 2 days ago
Barerun Kids' Water Shoes
$15 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "40NO1FMU" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors.
- Sold by Barerun via Amazon.
Amazon · 4 days ago
Jiasuqi Kids' Water Shoes
$7.79 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "403XRHW6" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black Blue pictured).
- Sold by J_LGroup via Amazon.
Features
- rubber sole
Nordstrom Rack · 3 wks ago
Nordstrom Rack Clearance
up to 92% off
free shipping w/ $89
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Nordstrom Rack · 4 days ago
New Markdowns at Nordstrom Rack
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ $89
The banner says up to 70% off, but there's actually discounts as high as 95% in this sale. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Nordstrom Rack · 2 days ago
Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Nio Mesh Sneakers
$30 $85
free shipping w/ $89
It's hard to find at most stores currently, and $55 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- In Navy or Black.
- Shipping adds $7.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more.
Nordstrom Rack · 1 mo ago
Nordstrom Rack Sneaker Sale
up to 81% off
free shipping w/ $89
Save on an enormous selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Flex Experience 10 Running Shoes for $49.97 (low by $15).
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free on orders of $89 or more.
