Sleannah 5-Piece Bumper Sectional Sofa w/ 2 Power Recliners for $2,231

Save a total of $2,634 by applying coupon code "HOME".
- Available in Flanigan Midnight Blue or Flanigan Charcoal Grey in Left or Right Arm Facing.
- Inside Home Entrance Drop-Off delivery adds $190 (Room-of-choice and white glove delivery are also available for $215 and $250, respectively. Delivery may very by ZIP.)
- removable legs
- 2 power recliners
- solid wood frame
- polyester/nylon upholstery
- measures approximately 146" x 96" x 33" overall
That's the best price we could find by $277.
- Available in several colors (Charcoal pictured).
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- 2 pieces
- reversible
- removable back cushions
- Model: SW-SF973CHR-SEC
It's a savings of $500 off list.
- Available in Metal (pictured) or Dove.
- Select "Inside Home Entrance Drop-Off " for $50.
- "Room of Choice" or "White Glove" delivery are available, but they will cost you $25 to $60 more.
- removable, reversible back cushions
- removable legs
- two 18" x 18" toss pillows
- overall measurements 78" x 39" x 33"
Thanks to coupon code "BTCSAVE2021", that beats Amazon's and Walmart's offers by at least $96.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping charge.
- Available at this price in Gray.
- measures 30" x 34" x 80"
- converts into a full-size bed
- full-length storage compartment underneath the seat
- includes 2 throw pillows
- Model: 72016-06GY
Coupon code "HOME" bags a savings of $900 off list.
- Inside home entrance drop-off delivery adds $50. (Room-of-choice and white glove delivery are also available for $75 and $110, respectively. Delivery fees may vary by ZIP code.)
- Shipping time varies by color and ZIP code.
- Available in Mahogany (pictured) or Charcoal.
- measures 88.5" x 42" x 43.5"
- power headrests
- lighted cupholder, USB port, and concealed storage in each arm
- center back cushion folds down into a table with 2 electrical outlets, 2 USB ports, and 2 cupholders
- center headrest folds up to reveal 2 lights
Save on over 2,000 items for your garden to spruce it up, with prices starting from under $10. Select from a wide range of choices from cushions and decor to patio sets, umbrellas, hammocks, and more.
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping (otherwise you can opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee)
- Coupon code "HOME" take an extra 10% off a very small number of items here.
- Pictured is the Aruba Gunmetal Aluminum End Table for $159 ($240 off).
Macy's discounts over twenty-five thousand items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, home, bed and bath, furniture, beauty, and more.
- Spend $25 or more to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup is also available on many items.
That's the best price we could find by $11.
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge.
- storage container
- lid
- coarse & medium graters
- straight & Julienne slicers
- food holder
Save on men's and women's basics from Hanes, Bali, Calvin Klein, Jockey, and more.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Hanes Men's Platinum Classic Cotton Boxer Briefs 4-Pack for $22.80 (low by $4).
