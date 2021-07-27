Sleannah 5-Piece Bumper Sectional Sofa w/ 2 Power Recliners for $2,231
Macy's
Sleannah 5-Piece Bumper Sectional Sofa w/ 2 Power Recliners
$2,231 $4,865
$190 shipping

Save a total of $2,634 by applying coupon code "HOME". Buy Now at Macy's

  • Available in Flanigan Midnight Blue or Flanigan Charcoal Grey in Left or Right Arm Facing.
  • Inside Home Entrance Drop-Off delivery adds $190 (Room-of-choice and white glove delivery are also available for $215 and $250, respectively. Delivery may very by ZIP.)
  • removable legs
  • 2 power recliners
  • solid wood frame
  • polyester/nylon upholstery
  • measures approximately 146" x 96" x 33" overall
  • Code "HOME"
  • Expires 8/16/2021
