Walmart · 59 mins ago
Skywalker Saga Figures 2 Pair Bundle
$10
pickup at Walmart

"Judge me by my size, do you?" You won't be judging this deal, since you'd spend at least $10 more purchasing them separately. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • 3.75" figures
  • suitable for ages 4+
  • Choose from Star Wars Skywalker Saga 3.75" Scale Mace Windu and Jango Fett Toys Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Action Figure 2-Pack or Star Wars Skywalker Saga 3.75" Scale C-3PO, BB-8 and R2-D2 Toys Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Action Figure 2-Pack
Details
Comments
