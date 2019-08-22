Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Skytech Shadow AMD Ryzen 5 3.4GHz Desktop for $619 with free shipping. That's $30 under our March mention, $259 off list, and the best price we've seen since Black Friday. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store offers a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex 9020 desktops, with prices starting from $169. (Prices are as shown.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That yields a savings of up to $270 on over 70 models. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz Gaming Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa Gift Card for $1,548.79. Coupon code "LCS10Off" drops it to $1,393.91. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $76 under our mention from last week, a savings of $936, and the lowest price we've seen Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC for $636.99. Coupon code "AFF200GMT" cuts it to $440.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $209 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $501.59 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $141, although we saw it for $12 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
Best Home Store via Amazon offers the Sogesfurniture 5-Tier Free Standing Shoe Rack in Black or Teak for $69. Coupon code "FXKAY8F9" drops that to $58.65. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Japusoon via Amazon offers its Japusoon Upright Bike Storage Stand for $57.85. Coupon code "JAPUSOON" drops that to $34.71. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last month. $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
