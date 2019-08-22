New
Walmart
Skytech Shadow AMD Ryzen 5 6-Core Desktop
$640 $899
free shipping

Walmart offers the Skytech Shadow AMD Ryzen 5 3.4GHz Desktop for $619 with free shipping. That's $30 under our March mention, $259 off list, and the best price we've seen since Black Friday. Buy Now

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 2600 3.4 GHz 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 500GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: ST-WMT-SHADOW-2600-10603G
