Save $100 off list price. Buy Now at Monoprice
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.9GHz 8-Core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
Save big on a variety of configurations and models, from top brands including HP, Dell, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the refurb HP 8200 Sandy Bridge i5 Small Form Factor Desktop for $159.99.
- Warranty information is available on individual product pages.
Get this price via coupon code "DBBFDTAFF2" and save $380 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD, 1TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon RX 5300 3GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Save on monitors, 3D printers, home theater items, and more tech items, some of which are at best-ever prices. Shop Now at Monoprice
That's a low by $99 and tied with last year's Black Friday mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 3440x1440p resolution
- 1800R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate (overclocks to 120Hz)
- 4ms response time
- HDMI; DisplayPort
- AMD FreeSync
That's $300 under our July mention, $750 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Monoprice
- This device must always be operated in a well-ventilated area.
- 32 bit ARM processor
- all metal construction
