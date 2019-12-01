Open Offer in New Tab
Skytech Chronos Ryzen 7 8-Core Gaming PC w/ 8GB GPU, 1TB SSD
$1,478 $2,000
free shipping

That''s a savings of $522 off list price. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Use coupon code "19BF12" to get this price.
  • Sold by Skytech Gaming via Google Shopping.
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 3.7GHz 8-core processor
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD
  • Nvidia RTX 2080 Super 8GB graphics
  • Wraith Stealth cooler fans
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Details
Comments
  • Code "19BF12"
  • Expires 12/1/2019
