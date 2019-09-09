Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's $350 under list and tied with our July mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hover-1 Folding Electric Scooter for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Parrot Airborne Night MiniDrone in SWAT Black for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That is $20 less than we could find for a new model. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Mochoog via Amazon offers the Mochoog STEM 4WD Electric Mechanical Assembly Kit for $28.89. Coupon code "50UHFFJ9" drops the price to $14.44. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from July, $14 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $21, outside of the seller below. Buy Now
