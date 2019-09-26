New
SkyTech Venus AMD Ryzen 3 Quad Gaming Desktop PC
$680 $724
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most stores charge $724 or more.

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200RPM HDD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB video card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • limited edition pink case
