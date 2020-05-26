Open Offer in New Tab
Report an Error
Share
Share this deal with friends
New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
SkyTech Azure Ryzen 7 Gaming Desktop PC w/ RTX 2070 Super 8GB GPU
$1,600 $2,000
free shipping

That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • Azure Ryzen 7 3.6GHz CPU
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: ST-AZURE-0016
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/26/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Desktops Newegg
Gaming Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register