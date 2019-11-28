Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 31 mins ago
Skullcandy Venue Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$100 $180
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $80 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

  • several stores match
Features
  • available in Grey or Red
  • up to 24 hours of use per charge
  • up to 5 hours of listening time after 10 minutes of charging
  • over-the-ear design microphone
  • Model: S6HCW-M685
Details
