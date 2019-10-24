New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Skullcandy Hesh 3 Bluetooth Headphones
$46
free shipping

That's $3 under refurbished models and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Thevaluestoretvs via eBay.
Features
  • available in Blue, Gray, and Red
  • 22-hour battery
  • back-up aux cable
  • multi-fold design
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Skullcandy
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register