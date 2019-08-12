New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$93 $110
CE Overstock via Rakuten offers the Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in Black or Tan for $109.99. Coupon code "CEO16" drops that to $93.49. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $25. Deal ends August 11. Buy Now

Features
  • 32 ohms impedance
  • built-in microphone
  • up to 40 hours of battery life
  • 40mm drivers
  • Code "CEO16"
  • Expires 8/12/2019
