Finish Line via Macy's offers the Skechers Men's GOwalk Max Surreal Walking Shoes in Grey/Vapour for. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find for this particular style; other GOwalk styles we found are at least $5 more. They're available in select sizes from 9 to 12.