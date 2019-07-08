sponsored
New
SiriusXM · 57 mins ago
$8 per month
SiriusXM offers its SiriusXM Outside the Car Streaming Radio Service for $8 per month. Shop Now
Features
- no car required for subscription
- listen on your smartphone, computer, Smart TV, smart speakers, or other streaming devices
- 300+ channels
- access on demand content
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Mugig 39" Electric Guitar
$40 $80
free shipping
Mugig via Amazon offers the Mugig 39" Electric Guitar in Flaming Red for $79.99. Coupon code "7VAC33E6" drops the price to $39.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- maple neck and fingerboard with poplar body
- humbucker pickup
- three control knobs on guitar board
- Model: GTN-1
Amazon · 49 mins ago
Ammoon 9-in-1 Electronic Drum Set
$39 $56
free shipping
Woteritrade via Amazon offers the Ammoon 9-in-1 Electronic Drum Set for $55.99. Coupon code "P72UU2H5" drops the price to $39.19. With free shipping, that's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- does not come with speakers
Features
- 9 drum pads
- 2 foot pedals
- dual power supply
- 3.5mm output jack
- 2 drum sticks
eBay · 1 mo ago
Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard
$37 $53
free shipping
Best Choice Products via eBay offers the Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard for $36.99 with free shipping. That's $16 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- pairs w/ several apps (iOS and Android)
- note labelled keys
Adorama · 3 wks ago
Fender Standard Stratocaster Electric Guitar
$449 $625
free shipping
Adorama offers the Fender Standard Stratocaster Electric Guitar in Brown Sunburst for $449 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $151. Buy Now
Features
- maple neck with C profile
- 21 medium jumbo frets
- single-coil pickups with 5-way switching
- 6-saddle vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge
- pau ferro fingerboard
Sign In or Register