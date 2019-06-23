sponsored
New
SiriusXM · 1 hr ago
$8 per month
SiriusXM offers its SiriusXM Outside the Car Streaming Radio Service for $8 per month. Shop Now
Features
- no car required for subscription
- listen on your smartphone, computer, Smart TV, smart speakers, or other streaming devices
- 300+ channels
- access on demand content
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Adorama · 1 wk ago
Korg B1 B1BK 88 key digital piano w/ hammer action
$300
free shipping
Adorama offers the Korg B1 88-Key Digital Piano in Black for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $200 off and tied with our mention from a year ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- natural weighted hammer keyboard action
- 2 9W speakers w/ motional feedback technology
- 8 instrument sounds
- metronome
- damper pedal
- Model: B1BK
eBay · 1 mo ago
Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard
$37 $53
free shipping
Best Choice Products via eBay offers the Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard for $36.99 with free shipping. That's $16 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- pairs w/ several apps (iOS and Android)
- note labelled keys
eBay · 3 wks ago
21" Mini 4-String Sapele Beginners Ukulele
$18 $25
free shipping
outletestore via eBay offers the 21" Mini 4 String Sapele Rosewood Fretboard Beginners Ukulele for $18.14. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- nylon strings
- tuning pegs
- plastic nut and saddle
- sapele body; rosewood fingerboard
Adorama · 1 wk ago
Fender Standard Stratocaster Electric Guitar
$449 $625
free shipping
Adorama offers the Fender Standard Stratocaster Electric Guitar in Brown Sunburst for $449 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $151. Buy Now
Features
- maple neck with C profile
- 21 medium jumbo frets
- single-coil pickups with 5-way switching
- 6-saddle vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge
- pau ferro fingerboard
Sign In or Register