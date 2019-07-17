For new subscribers, SiriusXM offers three months of its SiriusXM Outside the Car Streaming Radio Service for $1. Afterwards, it costs $8 per month unless you cancel. Shop Now
- no car required for subscription
- listen on your smartphone, computer, Smart TV, smart speakers, or other streaming devices
- 300+ channels
- access on demand content
Mugig via Amazon offers the Mugig 39" Electric Guitar in Flaming Red for $79.99. Coupon code "GVBCO15J" cuts that to $39.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $40 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- maple neck and fingerboard with poplar body
- humbucker pickup
- three control knobs on guitar board
- Model: GTN-1
Stylists via Amazon offers its Stylists Guitar Picks 30-Pack for $11.99. Coupon code "QF3V9W9L" drops the price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 6 levels of thickness
- anti-slip coating
- suitable for most guitars
Toolspaly via Amazon offers the Eonlion Guitar Wall Mount 4-Pack for $18.99. Coupon code "U2LFUSR9" cuts that to $14.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- wooden base
- metal tube hanger with rubber padding
- adjustable stopper
