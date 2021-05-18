SiriusXM 3-Month Trial Subscription: free

New
SiriusXM · 1 hr ago
free
That's $39 off list price for all the music, sports, comedy and talk radio you want, for three months. Shop Now at SiriusXM
Tips
- Enter your vehicle's Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate to check your eligibility.
- Subscription cancels automatically unless you renew it.
Features
- 300+ channels, including sports play-by-play
Details
eBay · 2 wks ago
Musician's Friend Deals at eBay
up to 59% off
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, and accessories, which start at around $2. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
Amazon · 4 days ago
Fender Blues Deluxe Harmonica
$12 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
While other sellers match this price, they charge around $5 to $6 for shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In several keys
Amazon · 4 days ago
Paxcess Electronic Drum Set
$40 $78
free shipping
Clip the $15 off on page coupon and apply code "6P5282AX" for a savings of $38. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Green at this price.
- Sold by Paxcess via Amazon.
Features
- rechargeable
- plays up to 10 hours per full charge
- built-in speaker
- headphone jack
- Model: RP-ED02-BG
eBay · 21 hrs ago
Guitar Center at eBay
extra 15% off
free shipping
Use coupon code "PLAYMUSIC21" to take 15% off a wide range of instruments, recording gear, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Mitchell Concert Ukulele for $59.49 after coupon ($16 low)
- Items are sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Most items ship for free.
