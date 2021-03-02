It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Shipping starts at $9, but Celebrations Passport members get free shipping. (Become a member for $19.99 and get free shipping for 1 year across the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.)
- includes tumbler, Project 7 Champagne Dreams Gummy Bears, and a bottle of 2018 Lara & Rand Cabernet Sauvignon Wine
-
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. Apply coupon code "GET5" at checkout. Buy Now at Wine Chateau
- Order 4 bottles to unlock free shipping. Otherwise, shipping varies by location and is around $20.
- Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
- aged 8 years
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Wine Chateau
- Shipping costs and selection vary by ZIP; select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
It's a buck under last week's mention and a savings of $30. Apply coupon code "GET5" to get this price. Buy Now at Wine Chateau
- Order 4 bottles to unlock free shipping. Otherwise, shipping varies by location.
- Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
It's $254 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Groupon
- Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
- Shipping is not included at Groupon and adds $39.95 per case.
- includes up to 8 different international wines of red & white varieties
Give the gift of chocolate, or flowers, or chocolate, or a card, or more chocolate. At the end of the day, we all need more chocolatey comfort food to recover from 2020. Oh right, and you can also use Valentine's Day as the perfect excuse for a treat. Shop Now
- chocolates, flowers, and gifts galore
That's a savings of $18 off the list price. Buy Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Want the clear vase pictured as well? With the bouquet, that comes to $57 (also $18 off).
- Shipping starts around $17.98. Become a Celebrations Passport member for just $19.99 and get free shipping for a year across all the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.
Save on flowers, chocolates, and socks. Yeah, socks. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Pictured is the Daydream Bouquet from $35.99 ($9 off).
- Shipping may vary by location.
Save up to 41% and give your loved one the time honored tradition of flowers for Valentine's Day. Choose from roses, tulips, and more. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Most shipping starts at $14.99, but Celebrations Passport members get free shipping. (Become a member for $19.99 and get free shipping for 1 year across the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.)
Sign In or Register