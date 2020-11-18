eBay · 46 mins ago
Sinocare Smart Digital Scale
$15 in cart $30
free shipping

It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Sinocare-Official-Store via Amazon.
Features
  • measures 12 body composition metrics
  • Bluetooth
  • app control
  • LCD display
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/29/2020
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Health eBay
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register