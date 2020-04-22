Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Joann Fabric
That's a buck less than Amazon's price, which would take a month longer to arrive. Buy Now at Target
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find that. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Walmart
Are you looking to make your own face mask? At Michaels they have instructions for two kinds of masks, and links to every necessary item at the bottom. Shop Now at Michaels
Are you looking to make and donate face masks to local medical personnel during the pandemic? Joann Fabric has posted a video on how to make a face mask, so you can get to work right away. They've also included links to other tutorials. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Scratch your crafting itch with a sewing machine and supplies for every skill level. Shop Now
This seems like a good time to take up sewing, especially since we're all having to make our own masks. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
An entire world of crafting is at your fingertips with this machine that's $8 less than what Walmart charges. Buy Now at Joann Fabric
Save on a variety of craft supplies, science kits, and games to keep everyone busy and having fun. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Save on fabric, crafts, home decor, and more. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
