Joann Fabric · 42 mins ago
Singer Stitch Sew Quick Portable Mending Machine
$17 $28
$8 shipping

That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Joann Fabric

Features
  • includes threads, bobbins, needles, & thread spindle
  • single thread feed
  • requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
