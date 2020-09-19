New
Singer 7285Q Patchwork Quilting Machine
$220 $450
That's at least $30 less than you'd pay from Singer direct, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Joann Fabric

Features
  • 203 stitch applications
  • LCD screen
  • speed controls
  • 6 selectable one-step buttonhole styles
  • includes 1/4" foot, the Even Feed/Walking foot, the Satin Stitch foot, and the Darning/Embroidery foot
