Joann Fabric · 38 mins ago
$220 $450
free shipping
That's at least $30 less than you'd pay from Singer direct, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Joann Fabric
Features
- 203 stitch applications
- LCD screen
- speed controls
- 6 selectable one-step buttonhole styles
- includes 1/4" foot, the Even Feed/Walking foot, the Satin Stitch foot, and the Darning/Embroidery foot
Details
Comments
Published 38 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Rust-Oleum American Accents 11-oz. Spray Paint
$4
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best shipped price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Metallic at this price.
Features
- for interior or exterior use
- suitable for surfaces including wood, plastic, metal, wicker, plaster, and more
- Model: 327907
Ends Today
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Arteza Art and Office Supplies
up to 48% off
free shipping
Shop discounts on acrylics, watercolors, heat transfer vinyl, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Although the banner notes up to 25% off, we found greater discounts within the sale.
- These items are sold by Arteza via Amazon.
Michaels · 1 mo ago
Online Crafting Classes at Michaels
free
Take a crafting class via Zoom and learn something new. Classes are available in drawing, painting, journaling, needlework, and more! Shop Now at Michaels
Tips
- Sign up online to reserve your spot. Most classes are free of charge.
Features
- most classes are one hour
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Pathfinders Medieval Trebuchet Wooden Kit
$27
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Etailz via Amazon.
Features
- glue included
- capable of hurling a ball of soft modeling clay over 20-ft.
- comes complete w/ all pieces pre-cut & ready to assemble
- Model: PFD-22
