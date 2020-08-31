New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Singapore Airlines International Fares
from $590 round-trip $679

That's the lowest price we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star carriers by $89. Plus, you can change your flight without a fee should you need to postpone your trip. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Singapore Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing on September 8 from Seattle, WA (SEA) to Manila, Philippines (MNL), with return on September 16.
  • Book this travel deal by August 31 for flights from July 16 through December 31.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Of note, you may make unlimited changes to your travel dates before June 30 with all change fees waived. (After June 30, you may make a complimentary one-time change to your travel dates.)
  • Expires 8/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
