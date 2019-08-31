New
DealBase · 55 mins ago
Singapore Airlines International Fares
from $489 round-trip

Singapore Airlines via DealBase offers select round-trip flights to Asia, Europe, and Australia, with prices starting from $489.09. That's the lowest price we've seen for round-trip flights from Singapore Airlines and the best deal we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star carriers by $329. (For further comparison, 3-star carriers charge $626 or more for select routes.) Book this travel deal by August 31 for travel from September 27, 2019, through May 31, 2020. Buy Now

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Singapore Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on January 29, 2020, from San Francisco, CA (SFO) to Hong Kong (HKG), with return on February 5, 2020.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/31/2019
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States Asia San Francisco Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register