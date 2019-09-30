New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Singapore Airlines Flights to Asia and Europe
from $612 Round-Trip
Singapore Airlines via DealBase offers select round-trip flights to Asia and Europe, with prices starting from $611.83. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star carriers by $69. Book this travel deal by September 30 for travel through November 30. Buy Now
Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Singapore Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on November 5 from Seattle, WA (SEA) to Manila, Philippines (MNL), with return on November 13.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 9/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
