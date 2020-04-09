Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Simpson Megashot 3,200-PSI 2.5GPM Gas Pressure Washer
$280 $330
free shipping

That's $50 off and the best price we could find, although you'll pay at least $70 more for a new similar model with less power. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Doodahdeals via eBay.
  • It comes with a 90-day warranty through Simpson.
Features
  • Honda GC190 engine
  • MorFLex 1/4" hose
  • spray gun
  • 4 quick connect nozzles
  • onboard soap tank
  • never flat wheels
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home & Garden eBay Simpson
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register