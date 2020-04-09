Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $50 off and the best price we could find, although you'll pay at least $70 more for a new similar model with less power. Buy Now at eBay
Are you looking to make your own face mask? At Michaels they have instructions for two kinds of masks, and links to every necessary item at the bottom. Shop Now at Michaels
That's the best price we could find by $16.
Update: The price has increased to $104. Buy Now at Home Depot
Meals for two start as low as $4, and many of these deals are the equivalent of BOGO discounts. Shop Now
Have you already steamrolled through your isolation snacks? The Girl Scouts have you covered cause they're always prepared. Shop Now
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on a wide range of activewear and shoes for the whole family, with prices starting from $5. Shop Now at eBay
Big savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, and batteries. Shop Now at eBay
You'd pay $8 for one similar balaclava elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
