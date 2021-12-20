That's a savings of $60 off list, and you'll score free shipping (a $9 savings) with coupon code "DEALNEWSFS". Buy Now at SideDeal
- programmable
- remote controls
- Bluetooth connectivity
- fits standard E26 base
The banner at Amazon says up to 30% off, but we found deals up to 54% off in the sale. Save on a selection of about two dozen bulbs and switches. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the GE Lighting LED+ Color Changing BR30 Light Bulb with Remote Control for $8.24 (54% off, and a price low by $3).
Best Buy charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $5.49 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5,000K daylight white
- 60-watt equivalent
- Alexa compatible
- 800 lumens
- A19 shape
- dimmable
- E26 base
- Model: B11-N12W4P
It's $15 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- warm white
- up to 25,000 hour lifetime
- requires the Hue Hub (sold separately)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and Hue
- Model: 453100
- UPC: 046677433758
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- E26 base
- dimmable
- no hub required
- 2700K soft white
- Kasa Smart app control
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: KL50
You'd pay $31 more at other stores. Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping. Buy Now at SideDeal
- approximately 6 to 8 week turnaround
- includes extra safety barcodes in case you have more media you’d like digitized
- 18.5" x 9" x 12.5"
That's $43 off list and the lowest price we could find. Plus, apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to unlock free shipping. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Available in several colors (Dark Grey pictured).
- internal speakers
- 32-foot range
That's a low by at least $100. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- up to 20mph speeds
- Shimano 6 speed derailleur
- front shock suspension
- LED headlight
- Pedal Assist, Electric, Manual, or Walk mode
That's a savings of $109 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- In several colors combinations (Black/Charcoal/Heather Grey pictured)
