Walmart · 56 mins ago
Simply Slim Women's Slimming Shirred Glam Halter One-Piece Sheath Swimsuit
$10 $35
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Simply Slim Women's Slimming Shirred Glam Sheath One-Piece Swimsuit in several colors (Gingham Red pictured) for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $14 under our May mention, $25 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • Available in select sizes from S to XL
