Walmart offers the Simply Slim Women's Slimming Shirred Glam Sheath One-Piece Swimsuit in several colors (Gingham Red pictured) for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $14 under our May mention, $25 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XL
Walmart offers the Simply Slim Women's Gingham Check 2-Piece Swing Skirt Swimsuit Set in several colors (Turquoise pictured) for $24.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. (Orders over $35 unlock free shipping.) That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $21.99. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
Walmart offers the Simply Slim Women's Off-the-Shoulder Swimdress in several styles (Mini Dot Red pictured) for $19.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Some options are available via pickup.
- Available in select sizes from S to XL
Matrix Tech via Amazon offers the CharmLeaks Women's Long Sleeve Rash Guard in several colors (Aqua pictured) for $25.99. Coupon code "309VVEDE" drops that to $18.19. With free shipping, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find from a US seller. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
- sizes S to XL
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members the Speedo Girls' Mesh Splice Thick Strap 1-Piece Swimsuit in several colors (Blue Harmony pictured) for $12.49. At checkout, that falls to $9.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- It's available in sizes from 7 to 16
Walmart offers the Kanu Surf Men's Regatta Print Swim Trunks in several colors (Charcoal pictured) for $4 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
Walmart offers the Burnside Men's Frequency Stripe Stretch 9" Boardshorts in Red or Electric Green for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 30 to 38
Macy's offers the Speedo Men's Marina Sport VaporPLUS 9" Swim Trunks in several colors (Blue Heather pictured) for $16.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $25 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to XL
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper in Style1 for $25.99. Coupon code "3MRXBTMG" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to five and a half weeks to arrive.
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
As a Prime Day deal, Shenzhenshitangmaikejiyouxiangongsi via Amazon offers the TangMai Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones with Mic for $19.95. Coupon code "B886RVDY" drops that to $6.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 under our mention from a month ago, $14 off, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- up to 8 hours of playback per charge
- earphone control buttons
- silicone ear tips in 3 sizes
