Walmart offers the Simply Slim Women's Gingham Check 2-Piece Swing Skirt Swimsuit Set in Royal Blue for $9.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $12 under last month's mention, $25 off list, and the best price we've ever seen for this style. Buy Now
Yigou via Amazon offers the Feoya Men's Swim Jammers in several colors (Black-f pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "50SAAGDI" cuts that to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Simply Slim Women's Off-the-Shoulder Swimdress in several styles (Mini Dot Red pictured) for $19.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Time and Tru Women's Ribbed Lace Up One Piece Swimsuit in Fuschia Pink for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a strong price for such a swimsuit. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Simply Slim Women's Slimming Shirred Cami Bow Solid One-Piece Swimdress in Red or Black for $24.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. (Orders that total $35 or more drop the shipping fee. ) That is $10 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Shibori Watercolor Quick-Dry 7" Volley Swim Trunks in Palace Blue or Black for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Burnside Men's Frequency Stripe Stretch 9" Boardshorts in Red or Electric Green for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Walmart offers the George Men's Stars and Stripes 6" Swim Shorts for $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $4 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lands' End Men's 8" Volley Print Swim Trunks in several colors (Deep Sea Aqua Palm pictured) for $22 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Respawn 110 Bonded Leather Reclining Racing Style Gaming Chair in Gray or Red for $98.96 with free shipping. That's $21 under our May mention and is the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $40.) Buy Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot or 7x13-foot Sun Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "97P8O3VL" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Amazon offers the GloFish 5-Gallon Crescent Aquarium Kit for $25.24 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
