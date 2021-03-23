sponsored
30-day free trial
See your full financial picture in one place with a 30-day free trial of Simplifi by Quicken.
Tips
- After the trial, you'll be enrolled in an annual subscription at $2.99 per month (billed annually at $35.99) unless you cancel. Monthly plans are also available for $3.99 per month.
Features
- Named Best Budgeting App by The New York Times' Wirecutter.
- Add accounts from more than 14,000 financial institutions, including banks, credit cards, loans, & investments.
- Keep track of your bills & subscriptions.
- Set up watchlists and spending limits and check them at a glance.
- Available for iPhone, Android, and web platforms.
Details
