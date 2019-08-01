- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, Meh offers the Simplisafe 10-Piece Security System for $99 plus $5 for shipping. That's $145 less than what you'd pay for the 8-piece setup elsewhere (which lacks the panic button and an entry sensor). Buy Now
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "P9XVWOO2" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $3 off, and the the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the August Smart Keypad for $53.06 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw it for $2 less in last month's mention. (For further comparison, most retailers charge $60 or more). Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock in Satin Nickel or Oil-Rubbed Bronze for $69.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts that to $59.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago at $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock in Satin Nickel or Oil-Rubbed Bronze for $69.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts that to $59.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off, tied with last week's mention, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register