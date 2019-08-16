Personalize your DealNews Experience
Best Buy via Google Express offers the SimpliSafe Pro Smart Wired Video Doorbell for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub for $43.17 with free shipping. That's $7 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Ares-US via Amazon offers the Aisirer WiFi Smart Plug 2-Pack for $16.99. Coupon code "AD6J5WDQ" cuts that to $10.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our June mention, $7 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the August Smart Keypad for $53 with free shipping. That's tied our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $4. (Most retailers charge $60 or more.) Buy Now
Tanga offers the Vivitar Smart Security Wireless Video Door Bell for $66.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts it to $61.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo S145-15IWL 81MV Intel Pentium Gold 2.3GHz 15.6″ Laptop for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB Over-the-Air DVR for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (as well as our Prime Day mention) as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $100.) Buy Now
Alternative Apparel via Google Express offers the Alternative Apparel Women's Striped Fleece Jogger Pants in Grey for $10. That drops to $7 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
