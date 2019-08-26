Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Simplisafe Pro Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
With a first-time purchase from your Baby Registry of $15 or more, Amazon offers the 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot for $4.99. Prime members get free shipping. Excluding the first-time purchase, that's $17 under our mention from almost three weeks ago, and around $25 less than what you'd pay for it elsewhere. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 43% a selection of Amazon devices. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Fire Televisions, Echo Dots, Kindles, and more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk for $68. In-cart, that price drops to $57.80. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen and the best deal today by $10, although most retailers charge $99 or more. Buy Now
Tink offers the 3rd-generation August Smart Lock Pro, bundled with the August Connect WiFi Bridge, August Smart Keypad, and a Google Nest Hub for $238.36. Coupon code "tinkDifferent20" drops it to $218.36. With free shipping, that's $95 under the best price we could find for these items separately. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
