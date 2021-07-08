Simple Living Products 7-in-1 Soup Maker for $100

That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Simple Living Products via Walmart
- 1.6L capacity
It's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- TotalFry 360° technology
- sensor cook & sensor reheat
- works as a microwave, air fryer, convection oven, & toaster oven
- Model: GTWHG12S1SA10
That's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now at Amazon
- 250W base
- includes recipe book
- Model: MBR-1101
That's a $10 drop below our mention from a few days ago, and it's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
It's the lowest price we could find by $26 and a great price for an air fryer. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.49 shipping charge.
- adjustable temperature control
- 30-minute timer
- 1000W of power
- non-stick coating
- Model: SM-AIR-1800
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Save on patio umbrellas, lounge chairs, sun shades, grills, fire pits, garden tools, fences, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Topcobe Hammock Hanging Rope Chair for $37.88 ($57 off).
Save on ride-ons, coolers, fishing rods, smart watches, grills, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
