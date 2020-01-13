Open Offer in New Tab
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Simoniz Heavy-Duty Jumper Cables
$29
pickup at Northern Tool

It's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $11.49 shipping charge.
Features
  • 2-ga. copper-clad aluminum wire with PVC coating for weather-resistance
  • heavy-duty copper jaw clamps
  • color-coded red and black clamps
  • 20-foot length
  • Model: 01088
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
