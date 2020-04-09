Personalize your DealNews Experience
You can get the first three issues of Simon Spurrier's Six-Gun Gorilla, Weavers, and Godshaper comics for free – a $2 discount on each, for a total savings of $18. Shop Now at comiXology
The first issues of over 130 Image titles are yours to peruse freely, so go lose yourself in the comforting familiarity of sequential art. Shop Now
This acclaimed comic about "murder, decadence, cowardice, guilt, and aristocratic foxes in wigs" normally costs around $8. Shop Now
Starting to run out of things to read or watch during your quarantine? Never fear - Kodansha has you covered! They're offering up 270 first volumes of their various Kodansha x Vertical manga series for $0.99 each. The time is now for diving in to a new series is now. Buy Now
There's no better time to start a new comic series, and ComiXology has you covered! Choose from a selection of free previews, samplers, issue #1, or issue #0 prequels from titles such as The Walking Dead, Umbrella Academy, TMNT, Stranger Things, Hellboy, and more. Shop Now at comiXology
