comiXology · 49 mins ago
Simon Spurrier Comics
You can get the first three issues of Simon Spurrier's Six-Gun Gorilla, Weavers, and Godshaper comics for free – a $2 discount on each, for a total savings of $18. Shop Now at comiXology

  • everything else in the sale is half-price, which is pretty good too
