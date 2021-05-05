Simmons Luxury Knit Fiberfill Pillow 2-Pack for $17
Macy's · 3 hrs ago
Simmons Luxury Knit Fiberfill Pillow 2-Pack
$17 $50
free shipping w/ $25

That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
  • moisture wicking
  • for all sleep positions
