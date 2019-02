10" snare drum and three 8" tom pads (all of which are tension-able)

10" crash cymbal with choke function

12" ride cymbal

10" hi-hat pad, hi-hat pedal

kick pad module with integrated kick pedal

As one of its daily deals, Guitar Center offers the Simmons SD550 Electronic Drum Kit with Mesh Pads bundled with the Musician's Gear MG900 headphones forwith. That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. Deal ends today. The kit features a 16-character backlit LCD, 352 drum sounds across 50 drum kits, and comes with: