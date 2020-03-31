Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Belk · 33 mins ago
Silverwood Filigree Bathroom Collection Wall Shelf
$25 $34
free shipping

That's $8 less than you'd pay at Home Depot and a fine way to store all that toilet paper you now own. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "SPECIALSAVINGS" to drop it to $25.31.
  • Available in several colors (Gold pictured; look in the right sidebar under "You May Also Like" to find it in White and Oil Rubbed Bronze.
Features
  • metal construction
  • measures approximately 8.5" x 18" x 24"
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SPECIALSAVINGS"
  • Expires 3/31/2020
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Bed & Bath Belk
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register