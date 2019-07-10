New
Walmart · 52 mins ago
$50 $76
free shipping
Walmart offers the Silverwood Dixon Gold Metal Desk Lamp with USB Port in several colors (Gold pictured) for $49.97 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same price, and Home Depot charges a buck more
Features
- includes bulb and built-in USB port
- 6.75" x 6.75" x 17"
- 3 adjustable features
Details
Comments
-
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 14 hrs ago
Amwgimi LED Solar Wind Chime
$14 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Amwgimi via Amazon offers the Amwgimi LED Color-Changing Solar Wind Chime for $19.99. Coupon code "AMWGIMI30" cuts that to $13.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 8 hours of runtime on a full charge
Amazon · 3 days ago
Westinghouse Solar Powered Pathway Lights 10-Pack
$16 $27
free shipping
Westinghouse Solar Lights via Amazon offers its Westinghouse Solar Powered Pathway Lights 10-Pack in Warm White for $26.99. Coupon code "IZFRU3KN" cuts that to $16.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention at $11 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- weatherproof
- solar rechargeable
- warm white LEDs
- Model: Q29CD2802-41
Amazon · 1 day ago
LStripM Bathroom LED Lighting Mirror
$85 $170
free shipping
LStripM via Amazon offers the LStripM Bathroom LED Lighting Mirror for $169.99. Coupon code "8GMGQMMZ" drops the price to $84.99. With free shipping, that's $85 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 6,000K white light
- sensitive touch button
- UL-Listed
Amazon · 6 days ago
Jukstg LED Desk Lamp
$17 $28
free shipping
Jukstg-US via Amazon offers the Jukstg LED Desk Lamp for $27.99. Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "JUK1816A" to drop the price to $16.51. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 5 lighting modes
- 10 brightness levels
- 36 LEDs
- 12-watts
- USB charging port
- Model: HD1816A
Amazon · 4 days ago
Westinghouse Intelligent Solar Lights 4-Pack
$13 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Westinghouse Solar Lights via Amazon offers its Westinghouse Intelligent Solar Lights 4-Pack for $20.99. Coupon code "R7YZPQCW" drops the price to $12.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- continuous stay-on
- waterproof
- made of high-impact plastic to withstand extreme weather conditions
- warm white LED
- Model: Q29CD2801-08
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Utilitech Adjustable Stainless Steel LED Desk Lamp
$8 $20
pickup at Lowe's
For in-store pickup and with stock and price varying by ZIP code, Lowe's offers the Utilitech 13.25" Adjustable Stainless Steel LED Desk Lamp for $7.99. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable gooseneck
- Model: 19738-000
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack
$60
free shipping
Amazon offers the Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack in Bamboo for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Features
- LED lantern
- auto on/off
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Honeywell 24-Ft. Waterproof Outdoor LED String Lights
$24 $40
free shipping
Honeywell LED Lighting via Amazon offers its Honeywell 24-Foot Waterproof Outdoor LED String Lights for $39.99. Coupon code "JKYRPD7Y" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- can link up to 70 strands
Features
- commercial grade
- flat or hanging mount
- 8 vintage-style plastic LED bulbs
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 8 hrs ago
Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels
$40 $117
free shipping
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $39.93 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 80W motor
- speeds up to 10 mph
- 50mm urethane wheels with sealed bearings
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Amazon · 4 days ago
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
New
Wayfair · 1 hr ago
Sobro Smart Coffee Table
$1,299 $1,899
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in White/Black or Black for $1,299 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $600 today. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon and Sam's Club charge the same price
Features
- built-in refrigerator
- speakers and LED lighting
- Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
- tempered glass top with touch controls
- four power outlets and two USB ports
Sign In or Register