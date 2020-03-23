Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 21 mins ago
Silverback SBX 54" Backboard
$400 $600
free shipping

That's $100 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Assembles in 90 Minutes
  • ErgoMove wheel-barrow design for an easy lift-and-roll action
  • Infinity Edge Backboard that folds backward
  • slanted pole design offers even weight distribution
  • 54" x 33" backboard and height-adjustable from 7.5-foot to 10-foot
  • Model: B8406F
