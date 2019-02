Silpada via eBay offers its Silpada "Turquoise Burst" 1.9-Total Carat Weight Compressed Turquoise Pendant Necklace forwith. That's $2 under our December mention, $52 off list, and the lowest price we could find. It features a 3/4" x 11/16" rectangular turquoise stone bezel-set in brass and 16" .925 sterling silver chain with 2" extender.