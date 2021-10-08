Silk Maison · 1 hr ago
$78 $98
$18 shipping
Apply coupon code "bdsilk20" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Silk Maison
- In several colors (Copper pictured).
- Shipping adds $18 or orders of $188 or more ship for free.
Amazon · 22 hrs ago
Amazon-Brand Women's Dresses
up to 73% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Shop a variety of dress styles from just $8. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Truth & Fable Women's Lace Trim Bridesmaid Maxi Dress for $35.60 ($19 off).
Lands' End · 2 days ago
Lands' End Dresses
from $8
free shipping w/ $99
Apply code "WIND" to save on over 70 styles of dresses. Shop Now at Lands' End
- Spend $99 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $9.
- Pictured is the Lands' End Women's Fit and Flare Dress in Classic Cobalt Floral Gingham for $10.78 after code ($49 off).
Maurices · 2 wks ago
Clearance Dresses at Maurices
from $7
free shipping w/ $50
Save on over 50 styles. Shop Now at Maurices
- Pictured s the Maurices Women's 24/7 Cheetah Babydoll Mini Dress for $10.98 ($19 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $50.
Maurices · 3 wks ago
Maurices Women's 24/7 Floral Shift Dress
$6.98 $25
pickup
Save $18 off list price. Buy Now at Maurices
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
