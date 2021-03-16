It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- Order 4 or more to get free shipping.
-
Expires in 17 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save $119 when you apply coupon code "70XFFUL2". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SHRC Technology via Amazon.
- 5Ghz WiFi transmission
- headless mode
- altitude hold
- one key takeoff/landing
- 2-minute run time on full charge
- Model: IDRONE-001
Roma invicta pretty much encapsulates the spirit of Rome, and LEGO sets its own lofty standard here with its largest set yet - a massive 9,036 pieces. This set is intended for the adults who perhaps found the Architecture series a bit too simple (and with so many tiny pieces, probably adults without cats as well.) While it's list price, it's the only place to get this monumental testament to Roman ingenuity. Buy Now at LEGO
- LEGO VIPs also get the LEGO Roman Chariot set for free, complete with a gladiator and two horses. (It's free to sign up.)
- measures 10.5" x 20.5" x 23.5"
- Model: 10276
Shop building sets from $12- specifically LEGO Super Mario from $17, and DOTS from $20. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the LEGO Super Mario Guarded Fortress Expansion Set for $40 ($10 off).
It's $5 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/8" diameter shanks, compatible with most rotary tools
- plastic storage box
That's $12 off. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
You'd pay close to $20 elsewhere for this, after shipping. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- washable cover
- adjustable support clasp
Sign In or Register