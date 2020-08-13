New
$5 $15
$1 shipping
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- Withstands temperatures up to 230C/446F
Details
Belk · 1 day ago
Small Kitchen Appliances and Accessories at Belk
from $5
extra 10% off w/ pickup
Save on a wide range of small gadgets, including air fryers, toasters, stand mixer attachments, and more.
Update: Apply coupon code "FRESHFASHION" to drop starting prices to $4.99. Shop Now at Belk
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to take an extra 10% off; shipping adds $8.95 or is free on orders of $25 or more.
Jim Beam 12" Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Grilling Wok
$20 $35
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best deal we could find by $15. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Features
- superior heat retention and even cooking
- ergonomically-designed handles
- Model: JB0200
Amazon · 5 days ago
The InnoChiller
$59
free shipping
Most eBay sellers charge over $80. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by InnoChiller US via Amazon.
- In Silver Gray or Matte Black.
Features
- Cool down up to 6 beers at a time
- Fully portable and have battery capacity for 45 minutes
Amazon · 5 days ago
Carote 8" Non-stick Frying Pan Skillet
$10 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Carote Brands via Amazon.
Features
- non-stick cast aluminum interior
- Bakelite handle
- oven safe to 350°F
- Model: TJ8128
That Daily Deal · 1 mo ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$8 $30
$1 shipping
It's $5 under what you would pay at Target. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- uses high powered magnets to open and close door
- includes two 83" x 19.5" magna screen panels
